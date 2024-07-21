Gavin Newsom Backs Kamala Harris, Calls VP Tough, Fearless And Tenacious: 'The Ideal Candidate To Counter Donald Trump'

Loading... Loading...

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential race.

What Happened: Newsom voiced his support for Harris on social media, praising her as “tough”, “fearless”, and “tenacious”. He further emphasized that Harris is the ideal candidate to counter Donald Trump’s vision and steer the country toward a brighter future, reported The Hill.

Harris, a former U.S. Senator from California, is seen as the party’s top choice to succeed President Biden, who recently announced he would not seek the party’s nomination at the forthcoming convention. While some Democrats are advocating for an open convention, many have immediately backed Harris, viewing her as the natural successor given her current role as Vice President.

Despite President Biden endorsing Harris’s bid, notable figures such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have yet to do so. Newsom, a staunch Biden supporter, has previously stated he would not run for president if Biden were to exit the race.

Why It Matters: The endorsement comes in the wake of President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race. Biden’s decision followed increased pressure from colleagues in the Democratic party and significant fundraisers.

Following Biden’s announcement, former President Trump launched an attack on Biden. Trump criticized Biden’s fitness to serve as President and blamed him for the current state of the country.

A recent poll suggested that a majority of Democrats view Harris as a suitable presidential candidate. The poll revealed that approximately 60% of Democrats believe Harris would excel in the presidential role.

With Biden’s exit, the search for a new Democratic candidate for the next presidential election has begun, as reported by Benzinga. Biden’s decision follows a less-than-stellar debate performance and increasing concerns within the Democratic party about his capacity to serve another term.

