Kamala Harris Says She's Taken On Perpetrators Of All Kinds Before: 'I Know Donald Trump's Type'

In a speech at the Democratic campaign headquarters, Vice President Kamala Harris confidently expressed her readiness to confront Donald Trump, drawing on her prosecutorial experience and outlining her vision for the country.

What Happened: As reported by Reuters on Thursday, Harris thanked President Joe Biden and confirmed Jen O’Malley Dillon and Julie Chavez Rodriguez would continue as campaign heads.

She drew a contrast between her vision and Trump’s regressive approach, stating, “I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Harris warned of potential actions by Trump, including a national abortion ban, and asked the audience about their vision for the country. She championed a future of freedom, compassion, and rule of law over chaos, fear, and hate. She concluded her speech with a call to action, asking, “Are you ready to get to work?”

Why It Matters: Harris’s assertive stance comes in the wake of President Biden’s unexpected decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Trump questioned Biden’s withdrawal and suggested the Republican Party should be compensated for the sudden change.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly endorsed Harris for the upcoming presidential race, calling her “tough”, “fearless”, and “tenacious”. Harris, a former U.S. Senator from California, is seen as the party's top choice to succeed President Biden.

Harris has previously blamed Trump for the Supreme Court’s reversal on Roe V. Wade, connecting the introduction of new stringent abortion laws to his actions.

Photo: Lev Radin via Shutterstock

