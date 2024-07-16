Trump Told Robert Kennedy Jr Over The Phone That The Bullet Felt Like 'The World's Largest Mosquito'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has been recorded in a conversation suggesting that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate, could support his campaign.

What Happened: A video of a phone call between Trump and Kennedy was posted on social media and later verified by Kennedy, as per a Reuters report on Friday. Trump is heard saying, “I would love you to do something – and I think it would be so good for you and so big for you,” seemingly referring to the 2024 election race.

Trump also brought up an assassination attempt on Kennedy and the subject of vaccines, mirroring some of Kennedy’s contentious views. Kennedy apologized to Trump on social media platform X after the call was disseminated, expressing regret for not halting the recording.

Trump also discussed the assassination attempt on Saturday with Kennedy, mentioning that the bullet that struck his ear “felt like a giant – like the world’s largest mosquito.”

The Democratic Party perceives Kennedy, who started the race as a Democratic candidate before declaring himself independent, as an election “spoiler” who could potentially assist Trump’s White House bid. The Kennedy campaign has yet to respond to these allegations.

Why It Matters: Kennedy has previously expressed his commitment to remaining in the 2024 U.S. presidential race as a third-party candidate, and showed no interest in becoming Trump’s vice president pick.

In May, Kennedy criticized Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Libertarian National Convention, accusing him of violating Americans’ First Amendment rights. The same month, Trump dismissed Kennedy as “not a serious candidate” due to his low polling numbers.

Earlier in April, Kennedy had labeled President Joe Biden as a greater threat to democracy than Trump.

