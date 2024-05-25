RFK Jr. Slams Donald Trump's COVID-19 Response At Libertarian Event: 'He Caved In, And Many Of Our Most Fundamental Rights Disappeared Practically Overnight'

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, speaking at the Libertarian National Convention, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized former President Donald Trump for his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Happened: Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, accused Trump of violating Americans’ First Amendment rights by imposing health guidelines during the pandemic, reported The Hill.

“I think he had the right instinct when he came into office. He was initially very reluctant to impose lockdowns, but then he got rolled by his bureaucrats. He caved in, and many of our most fundamental rights disappeared practically overnight,” Kennedy Jr. said.

He added, “President Trump allowed his health regulators to mandate science-free social distancing, which undermined our First Amendment rights to freedom of assembly. We could no longer peacefully gather.”

He also criticized Trump for initially resisting lockdowns but eventually giving in to his advisors, leading to the loss of fundamental rights. Kennedy’s speech was a direct attack on Trump, who is also scheduled to speak at the convention.

Trump’s administration implemented strict protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19, leading to conflicts with health officials over the best approach. Kennedy accused Trump of overseeing the “greatest restriction on individual liberties this country has ever known.”

Why It Matters: Although Kennedy Jr. is generally viewed as an underdog compared to Trump and President Joe Biden, recent polls indicate he could act as a spoiler for Trump in November.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk advocated for Kennedy Jr.’s inclusion in a debate between Biden and Trump, a departure from the tradition of excluding third-party candidates from debates. In response, Kennedy queried Musk, “Will you host one?” To which Musk promptly agreed and said, “Sure.”

Kennedy Jr.’s campaign has also been facing some challenges. On Wednesday, Angela Stanton King, who spearheaded Black voter outreach for Kennedy Jr.’s campaign, declared that the campaign no longer reflects her values. She conveyed her decision to depart from the “political theater” and concentrate on nonprofit endeavors via social media.

Earlier, David Jolly, a former Republican congressman labeled Kennedy as a “MAGA crazy Republican,” who could draw votes away from the GOP, potentially affecting the election’s outcome. “I still think RFK Jr. could take more from Republicans, and I think that’s why Donald Trump’s attacking him,” said Jolly.

