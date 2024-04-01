Joe Biden A Greater Threat To Democracy Than Trump, Says Robert Kennedy Jr.

Loading... Loading...

Renowned activist and presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. has labeled President Joe Biden as a more significant threat to democracy than former President Donald Trump.

In an appearance on CNN, Kennedy said that Biden was the first president to have used a federal agency to censor political speech and to censor his opponent.

“The greatest threat to democracy is not someone who questions election returns but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force social media companies Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS…to censor his political critics.”

Kennedy also said Biden was the first president to use his powers to deny Secret Service protection to an opponent.

Asked how Trump’s attempt to overturn an election was not a threat to election, Kennedy said, “The question was who is a worse threat to democracy.”

“The First Amendment is the most important.” He said, “If you are a government that can silence an opponent, it is a license for any atrocity.”

See Also: Tale Of Two Witnesses: Donald Trump’s Treatment Of Michael Cohen, Allen Weisselberg Reveals His Approach To Those Around Him

Why It Matters: This statement comes in the wake of a series of events involving Kennedy and Trump. In January, Benzinga reported that Trump’s team had initiated preliminary discussions with Kennedy about a potential vice-presidential role.

However, the relationship between the two seems to have soured since then. In March, Trump criticized Kennedy, labeling him as “the most radical left candidate in the race” due to his environmental stances, which Trump referred to as the “green new scam,” and other policies he viewed as detrimental to the economy.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Has Proof That Votes For Donald Trump In 2020 Were ‘Lost In The Mail’: ‘I Think He’ll Be Vindicated Easily’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.