Trump's Niece Slams Ex-President, Biden's Verbal Missteps, Janet Yellen Accused Of Manipulating Treasury Debt Auctions And More: Top Political Updates

This week was brimming with political news, from sharp criticisms of former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden’s verbal missteps. The political landscape was further stirred by allegations against U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Melania Trump‘s rare appearance at the Republican convention. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump’s Niece Criticizes Ex-President

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has criticized her uncle, calling him the ‘worst, weakest’ presidential candidate in American history. She praised President Joe Biden for his successful presidency, highlighting his foreign policy and economic achievements. Read the full article here.

Biden’s Verbal Missteps

President Joe Biden’s recent verbal slip-ups have sparked ridicule and concern in Russia. During the NATO summit, Biden mistakenly introduced the Ukrainian leader as “President Putin,” before swiftly correcting himself. His confusion of names between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris also received extensive coverage in Russian media. Read the full article here.

Janet Yellen Accused of Manipulating Treasury Debt Auctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing accusations from Republican lawmakers of manipulating Treasury debt auctions to stimulate the economy and enhance President Biden’s image. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) reiterated the charge, alleging that Yellen was artificially stimulating markets ahead of the election. Read the full article here.

Melania Trump to Attend Republican Convention

Former First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly set to make a rare appearance at the upcoming Republican convention. While her husband, former President Donald Trump, will accept the party’s nomination, it remains unclear whether Melania Trump will deliver any remarks at the event. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Comments on Biden’s Age

Tech mogul Elon Musk made a subtle comment addressing the ongoing debate about President Biden’s age and fitness for office. Musk posted, “Our brains shrink over time as we age,” hinting at concerns about Biden’s cognitive abilities. Read the full article here.

