Elon Musk Takes A Subtle Jab At Biden Amid Age Debate: 'Our Brains Shrink As We Age'

Elon Musk, the tech mogul, recently commented on X which seems to subtly address the ongoing debate about President Joe Biden’s age and fitness for office.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk posted, “The physicality of the brain becomes startlingly obvious upon inspection: it is a biological computer.”

“Our brains shrink over time as we age and when you see the brain of someone with severe dementia, the damage is not subtle. What is surprising is that it functions at all.”

The post comes amid growing concerns about Biden’s ability to lead, given his advanced age and perceived cognitive decline.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, renowned author Stephen King suggested that Biden should not seek re-election, to which Musk responded, “Even Stephen King is voting for Trump!”

Musk’s comments add to the mounting pressure on Biden, who has been facing criticism for his leadership and questions about his health. Sen. Josh Hawley (R- Mont.) recently called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, citing concerns about Biden’s ability to handle the responsibilities of the presidency.

Moreover, a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll revealed that two-thirds of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, believe Biden should step aside as the presumptive Democratic candidate. Over 85% of respondents felt the president is too old for a second term.

