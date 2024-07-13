Gunman Dead, Trump Rally Attendee Killed, Says Local DA: Former President Comes Under Fire In Pennsylvania

Loading... Loading...

The shooter at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania Saturday is dead and one rally attendee was killed, the Butler County district attorney told the Associated Press.

Trump was led off the stage by Secret Service agents in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening with blood visible on his face after shots rang out at 6:11 p.m. ET while Trump was speaking. The former GOP president is safe, the Secret Service said in a statement.

Trump reached toward his face and dove behind the podium before Secret Service agents piled on top of him. In footage posted online of the rally, Trump appeared to ask the Secret Service agents to wait and pumped his fist in the air before he was led offstage.

The crowd, which screamed after shots rang out, cheered when Trump pumped his fist.

The shooting is being investigated as a potential assassination attempt, CNN reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Trump is “fine” and being evaluated at a local medical facility, his campaign said in a statement, according to AP. He is the presumptive Republican nominee for the White House on the 2024 ballot.



Read Also: Trump Gears Up For Pennsylvania Rally Amid VP Speculation: Report



‘No Place For This Kind Of Violence In America’: Biden, whose reelection campaign has been in turmoil since a disastrous performance in a June 27 debate against Trump, said in a statement that he has been briefed on the shooting at the Pittsburgh-area rally.



“I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well,” Biden said. “I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”



Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are grateful to the Secret Service for moving Trump to safety, the statement said.



“There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Musk Endorses Trump Minutes After Shooting: Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk gave an apparent political endorsement on X following the shooting in Trump’s race for the White House against incumbent Democrat Biden.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk said.



Photo via Shutterstock.

Read Next: