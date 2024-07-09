This Bank of America Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded the rating for Bank of America Corporation BAC from Underweight to Neutral, while increasing the price target from $37 to $42. Bank of America shares rose 0.5% to close at $40.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underweight to Neutral, while increasing the price target from $37 to $42. Bank of America shares rose 0.5% to close at $40.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc . CHRW from Underweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $76 to $87. C.H. Robinson shares gained 0.2% to close at $86.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Underweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $76 to $87. C.H. Robinson shares gained 0.2% to close at $86.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded the rating for Lennar Corporation LEN from Underperform to Neutral and announced a price target of $144. Lennar shares closed at $142.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico upgraded SL Green Realty Corp . SLG from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform, while raising the price target from $43 to $53. SL Green Realty shares rose 1.6% to settle at $55.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform, while raising the price target from $43 to $53. SL Green Realty shares rose 1.6% to settle at $55.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste upgraded the rating for Regency Centers Corporation REG from Neutral to Outperform, while increasing the price target from $61 to $67. Regency Centers shares fell 0.3% to close at $61.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

