Elon Musk Reacts After King Of Horror Says It's Time For Biden 'To Announce He Will Not Run For Re-Election'

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk reacted to a social media post by renowned author Stephen King, in which King suggested that President Joe Biden should not run for re-election.

What Happened: King in a post on Monday expressed his view that Biden should not run for re-election. “Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it's time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election,” he said.

Musk responded with a post, “Even Stephen King is voting for Trump!”

Although King did not explicitly state his support for Trump, he has called for Biden to step aside and allow other Democratic candidates to contest the 2024 presidential election against Trump.

This comes as there is a growing number of Democrats urging Biden to step down. However, Biden’s inner circle continues to support his candidacy, pointing to his 2020 primary race as evidence of his resilience.

Why It Matters: Concerns within the Democratic Party about Biden’s chances in the 2024 election are increasing the pressure on him to withdraw. A recent Ipsos poll suggested that former first lady Michelle Obama could be a stronger contender against Trump, leading to calls for Biden to make way for a new candidate.

Despite the increasing pressure from within his party, President Biden has remained steadfast about his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. In his first interview since the debate, Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Friday, that he felt terrible before the event. Biden has asserted that he is the best candidate to defeat the former President and safeguard democracy.

During the recent debate, Biden's soft and raspy voice and his struggle to complete sentences raised concerns about his health. The White House initially attributed his performance to a cold, later blaming it on recent foreign travel.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has called for all future presidential nominees, including those in the line of succession, to undergo cognitive and physical evaluations. Graham suggested, "All nominees for president going into future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam … Let’s test Trump. Let’s test Biden. Let’s test the line of succession."

