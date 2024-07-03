Democrats Want Biden To Quit, Push This Candidate As Better Fit To Rival Trump In 2024 Presidential Race

Loading... Loading...

In the upcoming 2024 election, Democrats are encouraging President Joe Biden to step aside, seeing former first lady Michelle Obama as the most potent contender against ex-President Donald Trump.

What Happened: An Ipsos poll conducted on July 1-2, 2024 revealed that Obama is the only hypothetical Democratic candidate who could decisively defeat Trump. The poll showed her leading in favorability among registered voters, outpacing both Trump and Biden by over 10 percentage points.

Following the first 2024 presidential debate, Biden and Trump are evenly matched for the November election. However, a significant majority of voters believe Biden should withdraw from the race, with less than half suggesting the same for Trump.

Obama’s favorability stands at 55% among registered voters, while Biden and Trump trail with 38% and 42% respectively. Vice President Kamala Harris‘ favorability is on par with Biden and Trump, with 40% of registered voters expressing a favorable opinion of her.

Why It Matters: The betting odds for the 2024 presidential election have been fluctuating, with Trump and Biden as the favorites for many months. However, a shift in sentiment was observed when the odds of Vice President Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee surged from 8% to 27% on a cryptocurrency-based prediction market.

After the first presidential debate, a nationwide poll indicated that 54% of voters believe Biden should be replaced as the Democratic nominee. The same poll found that 51% of voters said Donald Trump should be replaced as the GOP nominee, highlighting widespread discontent with the current two major party nominees.

