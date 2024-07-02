Biden Blames Jet Lag For Subpar Debate Performance: 'I Decided To Travel Around The World A Couple Times, Going Through Around 100 Time Zones'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden attributed his lackluster performance in last week’s presidential debate to jet lag from his recent overseas trips. The President faced criticism for his performance against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, leading to increased speculation about his 2024 reelection bid.

What Happened: As reported by Reuters, Biden acknowledged his subpar performance at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia. “I didn't have my best night, but the fact is that you know, I wasn't very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through around 100 time zones … before … the debate,” he confessed.

Despite the criticism, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that Biden and Trump both maintain the support of 40% of registered voters. This suggests that Biden’s support has not waned since the debate. The election is slated for November 5.

Why It Matters: According to a Benzinga report, Biden’s poor debate performance was attributed to a lack of rest and poor preparation, despite warnings from his aides. Critics, including a fellow Democrat from the House of Representatives, called for him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Following the debate, Biden’s family rallied behind him, expressing their support and encouraging him to stay in the race. Despite acknowledging Biden's subpar performance against Trump, the Biden family remains confident in his ability to secure a Democratic victory and serve another term as President.

However, a flash poll conducted on June 28 showed that only 32% of respondents who watched or read about the debate approved of Biden's performance. This has stirred talks of the president being replaced as the Democratic party's candidate.

