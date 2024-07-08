Lindsey Graham Says Both Trump And Biden Should Undergo Neurological And Physical Exams Amid Ageing Concerns: 'Test The Line Of Succession'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has advocated for all future presidential nominees, including those in the line of succession, to undergo cognitive and physical evaluations. This proposal was made during his recent appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation,

What Happened: Graham’s call for health checks comes amid ongoing debates about the health of the current US President, Joe Biden, The Guardian reported on Monday. The 81-year-old president, the oldest in U.S. history, has been facing scrutiny over his performance in a recent debate against Donald Trump.

Graham suggested, “All nominees for president going into future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam … Let's test Trump. Let's test Biden. Let's test the line of succession”.

California Democrat Adam Schiff had previously expressed a similar sentiment, stating he would be “happy” if both Biden and Trump underwent tests. Schiff also suggested that Biden should “pass the torch” if he can’t win “overwhelmingly”.

Graham also expressed concern about the national security implications of the debate about President Biden’s health and predicted that Biden might be replaced as the Democratic nominee, with Vice-President Kamala Harris being the most likely choice.

Why It Matters: Age and health have become key topics ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Leading pollster Nate Silver had previously suggested that the country would be better served by younger candidates or those who haven’t already served as president.

A Benzinga poll found that 90% of respondents believe there should be a maximum age requirement for the U.S. President. This sentiment has gained traction following the recent presidential debate, which saw over 47 million viewers.

Despite Biden’s disappointing debate performance, a new poll shows that he has gained some traction among voters in swing states. The poll indicates that Trump leads Biden by a 47%-45% margin, the smallest margin since the poll began.

