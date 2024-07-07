Biden Defiant Amid Calls To Quit Amid Mounting Pressure From House Democrats: 'He's Dug In'

Loading... Loading...

In the face of mounting pressure from within his party, President Joe Biden has remained resolute about his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Despite calls for his resignation from senior House Democrats, Biden has stood firm, asserting that he is the best candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump and safeguard democracy, reported The Hill on Sunday.

During an interview with ABC News, Biden stated, “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”

Despite the growing number of Democrats urging him to step down, Biden has reportedly told his key allies that he is the most viable candidate, pointing to his 2020 campaign and the outcome of the 2016 election.

Senior House Democrats, including Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.), and Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.), have privately advised Biden to withdraw from the race. This advice aligns with the public calls for Biden’s resignation from other House members, editorial boards, and prominent columnists.

Despite the mounting pressure, Biden’s inner circle remains committed to his candidacy, with some pointing to his 2020 primary race as evidence that he can overcome adversity.

One key Biden ally said that the president believes that he understands the electorate. “He’s dug in,” said the person, according to The Hill report.

See Also: Scaramucci Says Kamala Harris Will Likely Run For Office As Biden May Not Finish His Term: ‘Interesting … If The Orange Maniac known as Donald Trump Was Beaten By Her’

Why It Matters: The pressure on Biden to step down comes amid concerns within the Democratic Party about his chances in the 2024 election. A recent Ipsos poll suggested that former first lady Michelle Obama could be a more potent contender against Trump, leading to calls for Biden to make way for a new candidate.

These concerns have been further exacerbated by Biden’s poor debate performance and a recent Bloomberg poll showing Trump leading Biden by a narrow margin in key swing states.

Despite these challenges, Biden’s allies have pointed to a recent Bloomberg poll showing the president leading Trump in battleground states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, with close margins in other key states. Biden has also stepped up his campaign efforts, seeking to reassure supporters of his commitment to the race.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: