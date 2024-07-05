Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Retakes Lead In 2024 Election Poll After Debate, More Voters See Incumbent As 'Too Old'

Loading... Loading...

Calls for President Joe Biden to step down ahead of the 2024 election and make way for another candidate, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, have grown. Yet, Biden remains vocally committed to the presidential race as of Friday.

Meanwhile, the latest Morning Consult poll, conducted after the first presidential debate, saw Ex-President and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump retake his lead.

What Happened: The new poll of nationally registered voters shows the following results, with the results from the June 25 poll in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 43% (44%)

Donald Trump: 44% (44%)

Someone Else: 8% (8%)

Don't Know: 5% (4%)

Of the Democratic voters polled, 87% have Biden as their top pick. That’s in line with the previous poll. Eighty-nine percent of Republican voters polled have Trump as their top pick, which is in line with the previous poll.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 pick as follows, with the June 25 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 33% (34%)

Donald Trump: 37% (37%)

Someone Else: 18% (18%)

Don't Know: 12% (11%)

Read Also: Kamala Harris Defends Biden’s ‘Slow Start’ At Debate With ‘Strong Finish’: Clinton, Newsom, Obama Race To Support President

Why It's Important: After the recent debate performance, Biden could lose support in election polls and the next Morning Consult poll could show a much different result.

While Biden only trails by one percentage point in the latest Morning Consult poll, his campaign won't like several findings.

68% of voters say Biden is too old for the presidency, compared to 64% before the debate.

Among Democratic voters, 50% said Biden was too old, up seven percentage points from before the debate.

The poll found that only 35% of voters consider Biden to be in good health, compared to 41% before the presidential debate.

63% of Democratic voters see Biden in good health, compared to 75% before the debate.

When asked if Biden is mentally fit, 37% of voters said yes, compared to 43% before the debate.

Among Democratic voters, 68% said Biden is mentally fit, down from 77% before the debate.

Biden being mentally fit hit the lowest score for all voters and Democrats since polling began in 2020.

For a ninth consecutive week, Biden's net favorability rating has been ahead of Trump's, marking Biden's longest streak since April 2023.

However, voters were 31 points more likely of having heard, read or seen something negative than positive about Biden after the debate. This marked Biden's worst buzz rating since tracking for the 2024 election began in November 2022.

Read Next: