'I'm Not Going Anywhere:' Biden Rebuffs Calls For Withdrawal From Presidential Election During Fourth Of July Celebrations

In a recent development, President Joe Biden has rebuffed growing calls from within his party to end his re-election bid.

What Happened: During the Fourth of July celebrations, Biden addressed doubts about his stamina and mental acuity to continue his campaign, Reuters reported. His performance at a June 27 debate with Republican rival Donald Trump has led to increased scrutiny of his appearances.

Despite the growing calls for his withdrawal, Biden reiterated his commitment to stay in the race. As he mingled with guests, a voice called out for him to “Keep up the fight.”

Biden responded, “You got me, man. I’m not going anywhere.”

Why It Matters: The clamor for Biden to step aside has been escalating, with significant Democratic donor Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney, announcing she will halt donations to the Democratic Party until he does so. A recent poll showed Biden and Trump at an even 40% support each, marking an improvement for Biden from a previous poll.

However, behind the scenes, Democrats are reportedly in a state of “full-scale panic,” with discussions focused on how to replace Biden, according to former Obama administration official, Van Jones.

If Biden were to drop out, Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as the leading contender to replace him in the Nov. 5 election. The odds of Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee surged dramatically on a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, as reported by Polymarket.

