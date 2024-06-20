Why EV Maker Nikola's Stock Is Crashing

Loading... Loading...

Nikola Corporation NKLA shares are dropping Thursday after the company announced its board of directors has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

The Details:

Nikola's stockholders previously approved the reverse stock split with a ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not greater than 1-for-30, with the exact ratio of the reverse stock split to be determined by the board of directors. According to an SEC filing, the board approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on June 13.

The reverse stock split will be effective as of June 24 at 4:01 p.m ET, and the stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on June 25.

Nikola shares are down more than 30% in the past month, and the stock fell to an all-time low of 25 cents in early trading Thursday.

Will NKLA Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not Nikola will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $1 on Nikola.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. Nikola is 65.15% down year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

For a broad overview of everything you need to know about Nikola, visit here.

NKLA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Nikola shares are down 20% at 38 cents at the time of publication Thursday.

Image: Courtesy of Nikola Corporation