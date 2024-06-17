Aaron's, Nvidia, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Primo Water And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Monday.

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. AAN rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by IQVentures Holdings.

IQVentures will acquire the company for $10.10 per share in cash, or an enterprise value of approximately $504 million.

Aaron’s shares jumped 32.2% to $9.97 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Xponential Fitness, Inc . XPOF gained 21.3% to $13.68. Xponential Fitness announced the appointment of Mark King as Chief Executive Officer.

. gained 21.3% to $13.68. Xponential Fitness announced the appointment of Mark King as Chief Executive Officer. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc . LXRX jumped 10.5% to $2.0099. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.

. jumped 10.5% to $2.0099. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc . MIRM rose 10.2% to $28.58. Mirum’s Volixibat achieved interim analyses in VANTAGE PBC and VISTAS PSC studies.

. rose 10.2% to $28.58. Mirum’s Volixibat achieved interim analyses in VANTAGE PBC and VISTAS PSC studies. United Homes Group, Inc . UHG gained 9.6% to $7.74.

. gained 9.6% to $7.74. Ouster, Inc. OUST shares climbed 8.5% to $11.21. Ouster Director Virginia Boulet bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.30.

shares climbed 8.5% to $11.21. Ouster Director Virginia Boulet bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.30. Lufax Holding Ltd LU gained 8.1% to $2.3787.

gained 8.1% to $2.3787. Primo Water Corporation PRMW shares rose 7.8% to $24.08 after the company and BlueTriton agreed to merge.

shares rose 7.8% to $24.08 after the company and BlueTriton agreed to merge. Golar LNG Limited GLNG gained 4.8% to $28.75.

gained 4.8% to $28.75. Autodesk, Inc . ADSK rose 4.4% to $235.84 following a report suggesting that Starboard has a $500 million stake in the company.

. rose 4.4% to $235.84 following a report suggesting that Starboard has a $500 million stake in the company. Wayfair Inc. W gained 3% to $54.22.

