Aaron's, Nvidia, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Primo Water And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Monday.
Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. AAN rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by IQVentures Holdings.
IQVentures will acquire the company for $10.10 per share in cash, or an enterprise value of approximately $504 million.
Aaron’s shares jumped 32.2% to $9.97 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF gained 21.3% to $13.68. Xponential Fitness announced the appointment of Mark King as Chief Executive Officer.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX jumped 10.5% to $2.0099. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM rose 10.2% to $28.58. Mirum’s Volixibat achieved interim analyses in VANTAGE PBC and VISTAS PSC studies.
- United Homes Group, Inc. UHG gained 9.6% to $7.74.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST shares climbed 8.5% to $11.21. Ouster Director Virginia Boulet bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.30.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU gained 8.1% to $2.3787.
- Primo Water Corporation PRMW shares rose 7.8% to $24.08 after the company and BlueTriton agreed to merge.
- Golar LNG Limited GLNG gained 4.8% to $28.75.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 4.4% to $235.84 following a report suggesting that Starboard has a $500 million stake in the company.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 3% to $54.22.
