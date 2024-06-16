Avidity Biosciences And CleanSpark Were Among The 10 Biggest Mid-Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (June 9-June 15): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA shares jumped 50.15% following the announcement that the Phase 1/2 trial data for muscle disorder therapy yielded positive results.
- Iris Energy Limited IREN shares surged 24.31% after Cantor Fitzgerald assumed an Overweight rating on the stock and announced a $23 price target.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares rose 15.29%.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY shares rose 14.07% after the company reported Q4 adjusted EPS and sales that beat estimates.
- Element Solutions Inc. ESI shares grew 13.46% after the company raised Q2 and FY24 guidance. Mizuho and BMO Capital also raised their price forecasts for the stock.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares gained 13.31% amid strength in Bitcoin following softer-than-expected May CPI figures.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX stock price escalated 12.97% as shares of several industrial companies gained amid overall market strength following positive inflation data.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS shares advanced 12.70% last week. Semiconductor stocks gained on softer-than-expected CPI figures, which lifted stocks on Wednesday, while AI optimism also continues to boost the sector.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA stock price upped 12.08%.
- Korn Ferry KFY shares increased 8.13% following the company’s Q4 earnings. A couple of analysts raised the price forecasts on the stock.
