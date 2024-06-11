Joe Rogan On Why He Thinks Rappers Are Beginning To Support Donald Trump: '…He's Getting Trapped By The System'

Loading... Loading...

Joe Rogan, during a recent conversation with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe on his podcast, expressed his views on why an increasing number of rappers are showing support for former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Rogan suggests that the support that rappers have expressed for Trump stems from empathy.

“Yo, so many rappers. So many rappers are showing support for Trump now. It’s crazy,” Rogan opened the discussion, highlighting the growing trend.

He elaborated, “Because now he’s got a felony. Right. I mean, now they And I realized also he’s getting trapped by the system, just like everybody’s been rapping about, being trapped by the system, this bulls**t system. You watch it happen with him.”

Rogan suggests that the support for Trump among rappers might not necessarily be for his political ideologies or actions but rather an empathetic response to seeing him confront similar challenges — namely, systemic oppression — that are a central theme in many rap narratives.

Hinchcliffe added to the conversation, noting the reaction from the black community, “I don’t think they were counting on the black voter being like, ‘Hey, They just f**ked that guy. That’s what they do to us.'”

This statement reinforces the idea that the issue resonates not just with rappers but with broader sections of the community who feel marginalized or unfairly treated by the system.

Rogan also criticized the political system broadly, suggesting that neither party genuinely supports the people, “Yeah, that’s what they do to everybody. And they pretend they’re there for you while they’re letting in immigrants.”

“And you know what, man? Here’s the problem. Here’s the real problem. Republicans won’t be the solution either, kids. The problem is people in a position of power. The Republicans seem like they are your solution, but it’s just because the people in power right now are the Democrats. Whenever the Democrats are out and the Republicans are in, everybody is dying for a Democrat.”

Why it matters: Rogan expressed his views on the charges related to Trump’s alleged hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels, suggesting the felony charges are excessive and indicative of corruption within the Democratic Party, which he believes has consistently opposed Trump.

Rogan critiqued the U.S. political landscape, describing the current situation as a “perfect storm” of geopolitical shifts and domestic political manipulation aimed at preventing Trump from running for office again. He highlighted the irony in how the system’s corruption is being exposed by the very act of charging Trump with 34 felonies for what he considers a minor transgression.

Trump has also echoed similar sentiments, positioning himself as a figure who, like many African Americans, faces discrimination. He pointed out the popularity of his mug shot among the Black community in February, noting that it has been embraced to the extent that it is featured on merchandise.

Donald Trump is currently dealing with legal challenges on both federal and state levels, across different places like New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the allegations, he continues to assert his innocence, describing the cases as a "witch hunt."

