Following Historic Conviction, Donald Trump Is Facing More Criminal Charges With No Endgame In Sight

In a landmark legal battle, former President Donald Trump was convicted in New York last week, marking a significant moment as he faces other multiple charges across the U.S.

Trump was found guilty on all counts in the trial related to a hush-money payment involving adult film actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Following this historic conviction, Trump is set to encounter numerous other legal hurdles, including state charges in Georgia and federal ones in Florida and Washington, D.C.

The former president faces 54 additional criminal charges, with 10 of them related to election interference in Georgia, reported The Hill. Here, he and 18 others are accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results under the state's racketeering laws.

Moreover, Trump is facing four federal charges alleging he schemed to manipulate the 2020 presidential election outcome by pressuring state legislators and then-Vice President Mike Pence, influencing the Department of Justice and exploiting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Supreme Court is deliberating on whether Trump can claim immunity from prosecution based on his argument that his acts were presidential. A decision is due by late June.

In Florida, Trump is dealing with 40 charges related to mishandling classified documents and attempting to obstruct the government from obtaining them. The former president has pleaded not guilty, and the trial has been indefinitely postponed, with no date set.

According to The Hill, Trump's conviction in New York sets a tense stage for his upcoming legal battles as he prepares for the Republican National Convention on July 11, where he is expected to accept the GOP’s presidential nomination. His legal team, led by attorney Will Scharf, is currently exploring all avenues for appeal.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock