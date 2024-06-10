Trump Praises Electric Vehicles, Elon Musk In One Speech; Blames EVs For Destroying Bridges In Another

Loading... Loading...

The growth of the electric vehicle sector could find itself as a talking point between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in debates and the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

While Trump has spoken negatively of electric vehicles in the past, recent comments show a slight shift in pace.

What Happened: Trump appears to be warming up to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, with recent comments showing support for the legendary innovator.

There are also reports that Trump could be eyeing a role for Musk if he wins re-election in the 2024 election.

In a recent speech in Arizona, Trump threw praise to Musk and Tesla.

"I'm a big fan of electric cars. I'm a fan of Elon. I like Elon, I like him, and I think a lot of people are going to want to buy an electric car," Trump said, as reported by Teslarati.

Trump said Musk is doing an "incredible" job with electric vehicles.

The comments come as Trump has shown respect for Musk, but for the most part, been against electric vehicles. A report recently linked Trump to trying to win over oil company executives with donations in return for promises of slowing the growth of electric vehicles.

Trump recognizing Musk as a leader in the electric vehicle sector could win over some fans of Musk and Tesla with Musk often criticizing a lack of recognition for his leadership in the sector by the current Biden administration.

Why It's Important: While the Arizona speech saw Trump praise Musk and electric vehicles, a rally a few days later in Las Vegas may have painted a different picture for the former president's feelings on the EV sector.

Trump's speech included criticizing the EV sector for its lack of infrastructure.

"There are no chargers," Trump said.

Trump also shared a hypothetical scenario of an electric boat sinking because of the weight of the battery. Trump questioned if a person would be able to be on top of the boat with the battery in the water posing an electrocution risk. A hypothetical question from Trump even asked whether the person in the water was better risking electrocution or a shark attack.

The former president also laid blame on electric trucks for the problem with bridges in the U.S.

"They have to fix every bridge."

Trump said electric trucks weigh two or three times as much as gasoline or diesel trucks, as reported by Electrek.

The EV media outlet said that electric pickup trucks typically weigh 20% more than gas-powered pickup trucks. Class 8 electric trucks weigh around 2.5% more than gas or diesel-powered Class 8 trucks, Electrek said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also spoke at the Las Vegas rally and criticized electric vehicles.

"If you think gas prices are high now, just wait until you're forced to drive an electric vehicle," Greene said.

The quote has some EV experts scratching their heads at what she meant.

Similar to a reversal in opinion about cryptocurrency by Trump, his positive comments on Musk and electric vehicles could show a change of opinion or an attempt to win over voters. The positive and negative comments on EVs in recent rallies could also show that Trump isn't entirely sure which way he'll lean in his EV agenda.

Photos: Elon Musk and Donald Trump by Frederic Legrand, COMEO on Shutterstock