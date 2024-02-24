Donald Trump Claims Mug Shot, Indictments Could Appeal To Black Voters, Sparks Controversy Ahead of South Carolina Primary: 'That's Why The Black People Like Me'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump reportedly asserted yesterday that his criminal indictments and mug shot might appeal to Black voters, contending that they can relate to his situation.

Speaking to a gathering of Black conservatives on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-South Republican presidential primary, Trump said that he had been indicted multiple times for alleged offenses that he deemed insignificant, CNN reported.

He claimed that some people believed Black voters sympathized with him due to their own experiences of discrimination.

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing. They were doing it because it's election interference and then I got indicted a second time, and a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against,” he said.

Trump conveyed to the audience assembled for the gala organized by the Black Conservative Federation that Black conservatives comprehend the historical injustices perpetrated by corrupt systems aimed at suppressing freedom and rights, the report read.

“You understand that. I think that's why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what's happening to me happens to them,” he said to them.

Trump also claimed that Black Americans have embraced his mug shot more fervently than any other demographic, the CNN report stated.

Later on Friday, Betsy Ankney, the campaign manager for Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump’s last major rival in the GOP primary, commented that Trump’s remarks about his indictment underscore why Americans are not interested in a Trump-Biden rematch in November.

Despite Haley’s commitment to continue her campaign beyond the South Carolina primary and into Super Tuesday on March 5, Trump’s victories in all delegate contests and significant lead over Haley in pre-primary polls in her home state suggest a challenging path for her.

During his speech, Trump, known for his use of racist language, criticized President Joe Biden, his anticipated opponent in the general election, accusing him of being a “vicious racist.”

Trump criticized Biden for his role in the 1994 crime bill, a piece of legislation that Biden has defended while also acknowledging its flaws. Additionally, Trump lambasted Biden for recalling his collaboration with segregationist senators.

Before the event, Biden’s campaign released a statement branding Trump as “the proud poster boy for modern racism.” The statement highlighted Trump’s involvement in the Exonerated Five case and his promotion of the “birtherism” conspiracy theory against Barack Obama.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.