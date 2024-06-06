'I See Them Identifying With Trump,' Says 50 Cent About Black Men Drifting Toward Ex-President In 2024 Election

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, rapper 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) hinted that Black men could be leaning toward former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election.

What Happened: 50 Cent, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, met with lawmakers from both parties on Capitol Hill. During this visit, he shared his views on the potential influence of Black men in the upcoming election, reported The Hill on Wednesday.

When asked about the significance of African American men in the 2024 election, 50 Cent said, “I see them identifying with Trump.” He suggested that this could be due to the RICO charges against Trump.

He also revealed that he has not yet made his choice for the election. In the 2020 election, 50 Cent initially expressed support for Trump but later withdrew his endorsement.

Trump is currently facing charges under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for allegedly being part of a scheme to undermine the state’s 2020 election results and remain in office.

Why It Matters: The potential influence of Black voters in the upcoming election has been a recurring theme. Trump has been making efforts to appeal to Black and Latinx voters, even suggesting that his mug shot and indictments could resonate with Black men.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden has been focusing on boosting support among Black voters for his re-election campaign. A recent poll showed Biden leading Trump among Black voters, but the potential shift in Black male voters’ sentiment could significantly impact the election.

