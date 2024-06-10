Don't Miss Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote: How And Where To Watch On June 10

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. The event streamed live from Apple Park, is expected to reveal new software and features.

What Happened: The WWDC 2024 will take place from June 10 to June 14. The keynote event on Monday, June 10, is expected to reveal iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2.

Previously, it was reported that Apple's forthcoming software update, iOS 18, is expected to be “one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company’s history.”

During the speech given by Apple CEO Tim Cook, the tech giant is also expected to announce new artificial intelligence features, a rumored partnership with ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, and more.

A few days before the WWDC schedule was announced, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives highlighted the “AI moment” for Apple's iPhone. He suggested that this year, along with Microsoft Corporation, the company could achieve a $4 trillion market capitalization.

Where And When To Watch: The live stream will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The event can be watched through various methods, including YouTube, Apple’s native Safari browser, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app or website.

Apple TV: To access the keynote, open the TV app, scroll to the Watch Now section, and select WWDC 2024, or simply type “WWDC” in the search field and choose WWDC 2024 from the results. Then, click Play to begin streaming.

YouTube: The YouTube livestream below will be available starting on June 10 when the event begins.

Non-Apple Users: You can access the event on a PC running Windows 10 or later using the Microsoft Edge browser. Click on this link at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.