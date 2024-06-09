Apple's Warranty Updates, iPhone Support Duration, And More: This Week In Apple News

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL, with significant updates and revelations making headlines. From changes in warranty policies to the revelation of the iPhone support period, Apple has been in the spotlight. Here’s a quick round-up of the top stories.
Apple’s New Stance on Hairline Cracks
Apple has reportedly ceased covering hairline cracks on iPhone and Apple Watch displays under its standard warranty. This shift means customers will now have to foot the bill for such repairs, a departure from the previous policy. Previously, single hairline cracks were considered screen defects and were covered for free. Now, all hairline cracks are being treated as accidental damage.
Apple’s iPhone Support Duration Revealed
In compliance with the UK's Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) regulation, Apple has disclosed the minimum period for which it will provide security updates to its iPhones. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will receive security updates for a minimum of five years from the first supply date.
Apple’s Back To School Promotion
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its annual Back to School promotion for university students in the U.S. and Canada. The promotion, as advertised on Instagram, offers a gift card of up to $200 for Mac purchases.
iPhone 16 to Feature World’s Thinnest Bezels?
A new leak suggests that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro could feature the world’s thinnest bezels, potentially outshining the current record holder, Samsung Galaxy S24.
Nvidia Surpasses Apple in Market Cap
Nvidia Corp. has surpassed Apple in terms of market capitalization, becoming the second most valuable company in the world. This development fulfills a prediction made three months ago by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
