UiPath, Salesforce, Nutanix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 300 points on Thursday.
Shares of UiPath Inc. PATH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings and announced a CEO transition.
UiPath reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents by 8.33%. Quarterly sales came in at $335 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $333.04 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The company also announced Rob Enslin will resign as CEO and as a member of the UiPath board of directors, effective June 1, 2024.
UiPath shares dipped 29.5% to $12.91 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares declined 15.6% to $228.55 in pre-market trading. Salesforce reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for the second quarter.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX tumbled 10.2% to $65.80 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly earnings.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares fell 8.5% to $22.01 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- Fitell Corporation FTEL shares declined 7.1% to $15.80 in pre-market trading.
- nCino Inc NCNO shares fell 7% to $28.05 in pre-market trading following soft second-quarter guidance.
- Sasol Limited SSL fell 5.8% to $6.55 in pre-market trading.
- ServiceNow, Inc. NOW shares fell 4.4% to $699.15 in pre-market trading.
