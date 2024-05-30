UiPath, Salesforce, Nutanix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of UiPath Inc. PATH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings and announced a CEO transition.

UiPath reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents by 8.33%. Quarterly sales came in at $335 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $333.04 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company also announced Rob Enslin will resign as CEO and as a member of the UiPath board of directors, effective June 1, 2024.

UiPath shares dipped 29.5% to $12.91 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Salesforce, Inc . CRM shares declined 15.6% to $228.55 in pre-market trading. Salesforce reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for the second quarter.

. shares declined 15.6% to $228.55 in pre-market trading. Salesforce reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for the second quarter. Nutanix, Inc . NTNX tumbled 10.2% to $65.80 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly earnings.

. tumbled 10.2% to $65.80 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly earnings. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc . AEO shares fell 8.5% to $22.01 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

. shares fell 8.5% to $22.01 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Fitell Corporation FTEL shares declined 7.1% to $15.80 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 7.1% to $15.80 in pre-market trading. nCino Inc NCNO shares fell 7% to $28.05 in pre-market trading following soft second-quarter guidance.

shares fell 7% to $28.05 in pre-market trading following soft second-quarter guidance. Sasol Limited SSL fell 5.8% to $6.55 in pre-market trading.

fell 5.8% to $6.55 in pre-market trading. ServiceNow, Inc. NOW shares fell 4.4% to $699.15 in pre-market trading.

