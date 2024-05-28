Marco Rubio's Stealthy Pursuit Of VP Nomination Alongside Trump Bewilders Ex-President: Report

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is making a play to become the vice-presidential nominee alongside former President Donald Trump. This quiet approach starkly contrasts with the strategies of other potential running mates.

What Happened: Rubio has refrained from overtly supporting Trump, unlike other Republicans. His understated strategy is based on past experiences and practicality. Trump is known to dislike anyone stealing his spotlight, and Rubio’s past public clashes with Trump during the 2016 Republican nomination race were unsuccessful, reported The New York Times.

Despite their previous rivalry, Rubio’s behind-the-scenes maneuvers have placed him as a top contender for the vice-presidential nomination. His Cuban heritage could potentially boost Trump’s appeal to Hispanic voters. Furthermore, Rubio’s political maturity and his strong relationship with Trump campaign senior adviser, Susie Wiles, make him a low-risk candidate who could prevent unwanted distractions for the campaign.

However, Trump has privately expressed bewilderment over Rubio’s subdued campaign, questioning his enthusiasm for the vice-presidential role. Rubio’s task is to show his eagerness for the position without appearing too ambitious.

There are also concerns about the potential constitutional issue of having two residents from the same state on a presidential ticket. Trump has stated that Rubio would need to change his residency, a move that Rubio has indicated would not be a problem.

Despite these uncertainties, Trump has publicly praised Rubio, stating at a recent donor event that Rubio’s “name is coming up a lot” and that “people love Marco.”

Why It Matters: Despite Rubio’s statement in March that he had “never spoken to anybody in the Trump world” about the VP role, his actions suggest otherwise. His low-key approach and efforts to avoid public sparring with Trump indicate a strategic play for the VP nomination.

Earlier the potential Trump Vice Presidential candidate had said, “I think anybody who would be offered that should be honored, but I’ve never spoken to anybody in the Trump world about it.”

While Rubio is a leading contender, other potential running mates, such as Doug Burgum, who had 1% Republican voter support in May 2024, are also in the mix. The final decision remains to be seen.

