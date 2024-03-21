Marco Rubio As Vice President? Florida Senator Says, 'I've Never Spoken To Anybody In The Trump World About It'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has denied allegations of being in discussions with former President Trump’s team for a potential vice-presidential nomination.

What Happened: Rubio has not been contacted by anyone from ‘Trump world’ about a possible vice-presidential nomination. “I think anybody who would be offered that should be honored, but I've never spoken to anybody in the Trump world about it,” Rubio stated in an interview with NBC News NOW's "Meet the Press NOW," reported The Hill.

He said, “I think anybody who would be offered that should be honored, but I've never spoken to anybody in the Trump world about it.”

When questioned about his communication with Trump regarding a potential running mate position, the Florida Republican clarified that he had not discussed this with the former president or “anybody in his campaign”.

See Also: Trump Vs Biden: Ohio Exit Polls Reveal Possible Chink In Ex-President’s Armor As 2024 Race Heats Up

Despite not being officially approached, Rubio has been speculated as a potential running mate for Trump, as reported by NBC News.

Interestingly, Rubio, who was once a competitor of Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential nominee race, publicly endorsed Trump's 2024 White House bid earlier this year.

Why It Matters: Rubio was among the top contenders in Trump's search for a running mate, according to a prior report.

The list of potential candidates was extensive, with Trump estimating about 15 hopefuls during a March 13 interview with Newsmax. Other notable names in the mix included Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). However, no one had been directly approached at that time, according to a Trump adviser.

Read Next: Once A Trump Critic, Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz Chooses Ex-President In 2024, Citing Biden’s ‘Scary’ Mental Condition: ‘I’m Not Happy About That’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.