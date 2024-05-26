Donald Trump Attempts To Block Release Of Biopic That Includes Controversial Rape Scene Involving Ex-Wife Ivana

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers have issued a cease-and-desist letter to the creators of the film "The Apprentice" to halt its release in the U.S.

What Happened: The letter reportedly warns producers against pursuing a distribution deal, according to Variety.

"The Apprentice" explores Trump's early years as a real estate developer and his connection to attorney Roy Cohn, who came to prominence for his prosecution of alleged communists during the Red Scare and later represented celebrities including Trump.

“The film is a fair and balanced portrait of the former president,” the film's producers told the outlet in response to the cease-and-desist letter. “We want everyone to see it and then decide.”

Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesperson, stated, “This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire.”

According to the report, Trump's campaign might file a lawsuit, with Cheung calling the film's release “election interference.”

The biopic, starring Sebastian Stan, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last week and received a lengthy standing ovation.

The film portrays Trump's rise as a real estate mogul and includes controversial scenes, such as a violent rape of his ex-wife Ivana Trump, who retracted her 1989 sexual assault claim in 2015, reported the New York Post.

Why It Matters: This cease-and-desist letter comes at a time when Trump is already facing legal scrutiny in a hush-money case. Prosecutors are delving into his alleged misconduct and manipulation. This legal battle could significantly affect his political future and public image.

The biopic's release could further complicate Trump's situation by bringing more attention to his controversial past. The film's portrayal of his rise in the real estate industry, including its controversial scenes, may influence public perception and potentially impact his political ambitions.

