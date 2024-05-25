Bill Gates Says It Took Him 'Far Too Long' To Learn This Lesson From Warren Buffett

Loading... Loading...

In a recent admission, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates acknowledged that he could have learned a crucial lesson from his friend Warren Buffett much earlier in his career.

What Happened: Gates, in a post on Meta Platforms Inc.'s Threads, revealed that he wished he had realized the importance of maintaining a lighter schedule much earlier in his career.

“It took far too long for me to realize that you don’t have to fill every second of your schedule to be successful,” Gates wrote. “In hindsight, it’s a lesson I could have learned a lot sooner had I taken more peeks at Warren Buffett’s intentionally light calendar.”

He admitted that during his tenure as CEO of Microsoft, he had every minute of his schedule packed. It wasn’t until he saw Buffett’s sparse schedule that he realized the importance of not filling every minute of his day.

“You control your time … It’s not a proxy of your seriousness that you fill every minute in your schedule,” Gates said, quoting Buffett and recalling an instance where the Oracle of Omaha showed him his calendar.

Buffett’s approach, “work smarter, not harder,” is supported by research. A 2014 Stanford University study found that workers’ efficiency steeply declines after 50 hours of work per week.

The study also revealed that people who work up to 70 hours a week get the same amount of work done as those who work 55 hours.

Buffett's Unique Success Formula

A Harvard expert recently unveiled Buffett’s unique formula for success, emphasizing the importance of not just correcting weaknesses but also leveraging strengths.

Gates has also shed light on the secret to captivating presentations, attributing Steve Jobs’ success to his natural ability. These insights into the practices and philosophies of successful business leaders provide valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by BorsheimsJewelry on Flickr