Warren Buffett's Unique Formula To Success Unveiled By Harvard Expert: 'You Can't Just Correct Your Weaknesses'

Warren Buffett‘s enduring success secret has been revealed by a Harvard University expert, offering a unique insight into the legendary investor’s approach.

What Happened: Bill George, a leadership expert at Harvard University, has identified a crucial factor that has contributed to Buffett’s extraordinary success, reported CNBC Make It.

George, who is also a former CEO of Medtronic, believes that Buffett’s ability to find the “sweet spot” between doing something he’s good at and something he enjoys has been the key to his success.

"To be truly successful, to do anything great, you have to use your strengths. You can't just correct your weaknesses," George said. If your work "doesn't excite you, it just becomes a time attack."

George emphasizes the importance of leveraging one’s strengths and maintaining motivation. He explains that this balance makes it easier to stay motivated over time. He also notes that both intrinsic and extrinsic motivations are essential for true success.

George, who co-authored the book “True North: Emerging Leader Edition,” suggests that understanding one’s intrinsic and extrinsic motivations is the first step to achieving Buffett’s level of self-awareness.

Why It Matters: Warren Buffett, who turned 93 in 2023, has been one of the most successful investors of the last six decades. His career, from buying his first stock to acquiring Berkshire and Apple investments, has been nothing short of remarkable. Buffett’s father, a former stockbroker, had a significant influence on his decision to enter the business.

Buffett’s success underscores the importance of capitalizing on strengths and maintaining motivation. In his early Microsoft days, Bill Gates, known for his intense work ethic, disregarded weekends and vacations.

Understanding one’s motivations and strengths is crucial not only for career success but also for overall well-being. This approach is also in line with the unconventional productivity strategy of Jeff Bezos, who encourages creative thinking by allowing his mind to wander during meetings. This strategy fosters creativity and problem-solving, ultimately leading to better outcomes.

