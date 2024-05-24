Elon Musk Finds MrBeast's 'Survive 100 Days Trapped, Win $500K' Challenge Impressive: 'Great Show!'

Loading... Loading...

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has been experimenting with posting his old videos on Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter. The tech billionaire has now given his stamp of approval to the latest video shared by MrBeast on the platform.

What Happened: Earlier this week, MrBeast shared a video titled “Survive 100 Days Trapped, Win $500,000,” on X. The video features two strangers who were offered $500,000 if they could endure 100 days in a room together.

It was originally posted on YouTube five months ago, and to date has more than 234 million views on Google’s platform.

On Friday, Musk also commented on this video that MrBeast posted on X, and called it a “Great show!”

Why It Matters: This exchange between Musk and MrBeast is significant in light of their previous interactions. Previously, MrBeast had challenged Musk’s X, saying that the social media platform “wouldn’t fund a fraction” of the videos he creates.

He later conducted an experiment on Musk’s social media platform saying, “I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it.” The content creator later stated that X was not yet ready for video and would need a year or two to build it out.

However, MrBeast also found a silver lining from this experiment as a benefit for him was using X to reach people unfamiliar with him or who don't watch his YouTube videos.

Meanwhile, in January earlier this year, Musk decided to take on YouTube with new ad targeting. This development came after MrBeast re-uploaded his first video on X.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock