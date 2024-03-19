MrBeast Vs. Elon Musk: YouTuber Says X Is 'Not There' For Video Yet, 'They Need A Year Or Two To Build It Out'

Loading... Loading...

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has more than 200 million subscribers on video platform YouTube. While he's been testing out video content on X, formerly known as Twitter, MrBeast prefers YouTube over X.

What Happened: With 245 million subscribers on Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL-owned YouTube, MrBeast is the most subscribed individual.

As he branches out to sharing videos on other platforms, MrBeast said YouTube will always be his main focus. The YouTuber also hasn't come around to video content on X, the platform purchased by Elon Musk for $44 billion.

MrBeast also hasn't come around to the name change from Twitter to X.

"It's so weird," MrBeast said during an appearance on "The Colin and Samir Show."

MrBeast said maybe the name will catch on.

"X just sounds so dirty still. I post my videos on X."

MrBeast said he was surprised with an experiment to post old videos on X, with the videos getting hundreds of millions of views.

"People are not going to X to watch videos."

MrBeast said retention was low on the videos and the platform is "not there" when it comes to video.

One positive for the content creator was using X as a way to get content to people who don't know who he is, or don't watch videos on YouTube. MrBeast shared that around 10% of the world's population has seen one of his videos on his main YouTube channel over the last 90 days.

"So many people have seen my content now."

Why It's Important: MrBeast was asked during the interview how X can make video work. The content creator said it's hard to give suggestions as the content he makes transcends culture and appeals to different ages and can be viewed on any platform.

"That doesn't apply to 99.9% of people," MrBeast said.

The content creator said that things on X go viral when they are retweeted, which makes it harder for niche-based content to hit. MrBeast said X doesn't have an algorithm for video like YouTube has to help get topics people are interested in the relevant videos to watch.

"They need a year or two to build it out."

When asked why he's not posting shorts on X, MrBeast said he could.

"I could give it a try."

While YouTube is his home and main source of content and revenue, MrBeast said he'll continue to experiment by posting videos other places including X.

MrBeast also said that he's started posting more on Instagram and TikTok.

The content creator also announced during an appearance on the podcast that he is launching a game show series on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

Titled "Beast Games," the series will have more than 1,000 contestants and pay out a prize of $5 million, breaking game show records.

