MrBeast Is Testing Ad Revenue On Elon Musk's X After Saying Twitter Compensation 'Wouldn't Fund A Fraction' Of Videos He Makes

Loading... Loading...

Days after sharing the reason why he continues to upload videos on Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG (GOOGL) YouTube and not Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), content creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast has re-uploaded a video directly on the tech billionaire’s platform as a testing subject.

What Happened: On the weekend, MrBeast took to X and posted his video titled “$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!” on the microblogging site, saying that he is curious about “how much ad revenue a video on X would make.”

The YouTuber informed his 25.3 million followers on the platform that he would share the ad revenue the next week.

Musk was quick to spot MrBeast’s post and shared it on the platform, saying, “First MrBeast video posted directly on 𝕏!”

Last month, when responding to why he uploads videos on YouTube and not X, MrBeast had said, “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it. I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”

At the time of writing, MrBeast’s post on X was viewed by 10.6 million people. However, it is important to note that anyone who views a post on the site counts as a view, regardless of whether they follow you. The number of views on X does not necessarily indicate how many people have watched the video.

See Also: MrBeast Signs Deal With NBA Team For Feastables Jersey Sponsorship: Here Are The Details, Why It’s Important

Why It’s Important: MrBeast currently has 231 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. The same video posted by the YouTuber on Alphabet’s online video sharing and social media platform almost three months ago has received over 211 million views.

The content creator also holds the title of the world’s second most popular YouTube channel. T-Series is in the lead with 257 million subscribers.

Musk, on the other hand, acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. He subsequently implemented a strategy that involved distributing a share of advertising revenue to users. This move was aimed at enhancing the platform’s appeal as a hub for content creators.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How MrBeast’s Epic Makeover Rescued An Orphanage And Inspired A Musician’s Dream