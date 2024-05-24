China Conducts Simulated Missile Attacks On Taiwan In Military Drills

Loading... Loading...

China has continued its military exercises around Taiwan for a second day, involving simulated missile strikes and fighter jets armed with live missiles, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. Taiwan has strongly condemned these drills, which Beijing claims are a response to the inauguration of Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te.

What Happened: China’s military drills, dubbed “Joint Sword – 2024A,” included bombers forming several attack formations in the waters east of Taiwan and conducting simulated attacks in coordination with naval vessels, Reuters reported on Friday. The exercises were designed to test China’s ability to “seize power” and control key areas of Taiwan.

The drills commenced three days after Lai took office and reportedly included simulated bombing of foreign vessels. China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory, has criticized Lai as a “separatist” and denounced his inauguration speech, where he urged Beijing to stop its threats.

A senior Taiwan security official disclosed that several Chinese bombers conducted simulated attacks on foreign vessels near the eastern end of the Bashi Channel, practicing how to seize “total control” of areas west of the so-called first island chain. China’s coastguard also conducted “harassment” drills off Taiwan’s east coast, including simulated inspections of civilian ships.

Despite the military pressure, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, affirmed that the island would not yield to pressure and would not make any concessions due to the Chinese military exercise.

Why It Matters: The military exercises come in the wake of Taiwan’s new president Lai Ching-te’s inauguration. Lai urged China to cease its intimidation and work together for peace.

However, China responded with what it termed “strong punishment” drills near Taiwan, as a “warning against the interference and provocation by external forces.” These recent military exercises seem to be a continuation of China’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan and its new leadership.

