'Stop Intimidating Taiwan:' Newly Elected President Urges China To Work Together For Peace

Taiwan’s newly elected president Lai Ching-te urged China to cease military and political threats.

What Happened: In his speech, Lai emphasized that peace is the only option and called for respect for Taiwan’s democratic choice. He reiterated the need for dialogue with China, which considers Taiwan its territory and has not ruled out using force.

“I also want to urge China to stop intimidating Taiwan politically and militarily, and to take on the global responsibility with Taiwan to work hard on maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region, to ensure the world is without the fear of war breaking out,” he said.

“Taiwan makes no concessions on democracy and freedom.”

China has labeled Lai a “separatist” and has increased military activities near Taiwan since his election. Lai stressed the importance of Taiwan’s determination to defend itself against potential threats.

He received applause for stating that Taiwan and China are “not subordinate to each other.” Taiwan’s defense ministry reported Chinese aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait’s median line.

Former U.S. officials, international lawmakers, and leaders from countries with diplomatic ties to Taiwan attended the ceremony. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai and expressed hopes for continued cooperation.

Why It Matters: Lai Ching-te‘s inauguration comes at a critical time for Taiwan, a global semiconductor powerhouse. Lai, who served as vice president during Tsai Ing-wen‘s second term, has vowed to uphold Taiwan’s de facto independence and bolster its defenses against China. Thousands gathered in Taipei for the ceremony, where Lai accepted congratulations from international delegations, including representatives from the U.S., Japan, and Europe. Read more.

Just days before Lai’s inauguration, mainland China extended an olive branch by offering an investment package aimed at fostering economic cooperation. The coastal city of Fuzhou announced plans for industrial cooperation parks and cross-strait trade distribution centers. These initiatives are part of China’s broader strategy to promote exchange and cooperation with Taiwan. Read more.

Image by Presidential Office Building, Taiwan via Flickr

