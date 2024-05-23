VF Corp Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins NetEase, Cytokinetics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 150 points on Thursday.
Shares of V.F. Corporation VFC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
VF Corp. reported quarterly losses of 32 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 1 cent per share. Quarterly sales came in at $2.37 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.41 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The company appointed Paul Vogel as CFO, effective July 8, 2024.
V.F. Corporation shares tumbled 15.2% to $10.46 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK shares dipped 14.7% to $50.55 in pre-market trading. Cytokinetics priced its public offering of 9,803,922 common stock at $51 per share.
- Solowin Holdings SWIN shares fell 8.7% to $36.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- National Grid plc NGG shares fell 8.3% to $66.05 in pre-market trading.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV shares declined 6.3% to $95.01 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Department of Justice will announce antitrust action against Live Nation as soon as Thursday, according to Washington Post.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS shares fell 6.3% to $51.75 in pre-market trading. GlobalFoundries announced pricing of $950 million secondary offering of ordinary shares, including concurrent $200 million share repurchase.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 5.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a private offering of $250 million green convertible senior notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES shares fell 4.6% to $93.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue.
