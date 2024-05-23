VF Corp Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins NetEase, Cytokinetics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of V.F. Corporation VFC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

VF Corp. reported quarterly losses of 32 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 1 cent per share. Quarterly sales came in at $2.37 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.41 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company appointed Paul Vogel as CFO, effective July 8, 2024.

V.F. Corporation shares tumbled 15.2% to $10.46 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK shares dipped 14.7% to $50.55 in pre-market trading. Cytokinetics priced its public offering of 9,803,922 common stock at $51 per share.

shares dipped 14.7% to $50.55 in pre-market trading. Cytokinetics priced its public offering of 9,803,922 common stock at $51 per share. Solowin Holdings SWIN shares fell 8.7% to $36.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.

shares fell 8.7% to $36.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday. National Grid plc NGG shares fell 8.3% to $66.05 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 8.3% to $66.05 in pre-market trading. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc . LYV shares declined 6.3% to $95.01 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Department of Justice will announce antitrust action against Live Nation as soon as Thursday, according to Washington Post.

. shares declined 6.3% to $95.01 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Department of Justice will announce antitrust action against Live Nation as soon as Thursday, according to Washington Post. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc . GFS shares fell 6.3% to $51.75 in pre-market trading. GlobalFoundries announced pricing of $950 million secondary offering of ordinary shares, including concurrent $200 million share repurchase.

. shares fell 6.3% to $51.75 in pre-market trading. GlobalFoundries announced pricing of $950 million secondary offering of ordinary shares, including concurrent $200 million share repurchase. Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 5.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a private offering of $250 million green convertible senior notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers.

shares fell 5.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a private offering of $250 million green convertible senior notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers. NetEase, Inc. NTES shares fell 4.6% to $93.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

