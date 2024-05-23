BJ's Wholesale Club Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on May 23.

Analysts expect the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share, down from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. BJ’s Wholesale is projected to report quarterly revenue of $4.83 billion, compared to $4.72 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 7, BJ's Wholesale reported fourth-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8.7% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $5.39 billion.

BJ’s Wholesale shares rose 0.02% to close at $80.49 on Wednesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $76 to $78 on May 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on April 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $90 to $92 on March 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $80 to $90 on March 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $62 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

