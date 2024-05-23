Joe Rogan Says Elon Musk Is His Favorite Billionaire: 'I Will Buy Teslas As Long As They Sell Them Just To Support That Dude'

Loading... Loading...

In an episode of Joe Rogan Experience that was made public earlier this week, Joe Rogan expressed his admiration for Elon Musk, hailing him as the “coolest” billionaire and vowing to continue purchasing Tesla Inc TSLA vehicles to show his support.

What Happened: Rogan, who is a popular podcaster, and comedian, made these comments when he was joined by Dave Smith, a libertarian political commentator and stand-up comedian. Rogan said that it is a “bizarre” thing, but now he knows multiple billionaires and they are all “nice people,” but “Elon’s the coolest.”

“He’s my favorite billionaire. That dude’s wild. He’s a wild boy. I will buy Teslas as long as they sell them just to support that dude,” he stated, adding, “God damn it, you need an Elon Musk in this world. You need a wild boy. You need a dude who’s got $200 billion who dunks on people.”

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk currently ranks third in the list of the world’s wealthiest people, with a total net worth of $192 billion. He is preceded by Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos.

Why It Matters: Rogan’s admiration for Musk is not new. Musk has been a frequent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The tech mogul first appeared on Rogan’s podcast on Sept. 7, 2018, when he famously took a puff of a joint while they conversed about Tesla.

This incident sparked memes and prompted Musk’s company to conduct drug tests. The video became one of the most-watched Rogan podcasts on YouTube.

Musk made a second appearance on the show on May 7, 2020, where he discussed Neuralink, artificial intelligence, and shared insights on the unconventional names he chose for his children. Then, on February 11, 2021, Musk returned for a third time and delved into topics such as SpaceX and Cybertruck.

Last year, Musk once again appeared on the podcast and spoke about his acquisition of Twitter, George Soros, and humanity

Last month, Rogan defended Musk’s controversial Twitter activity, stating that the Tesla CEO “may have very well saved humanity.” Musk’s influence extends beyond his business ventures, and his public persona continues to shape public discourse.

His comments came after Musk and his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, got embroiled in controversies over anti-Semitic content.

