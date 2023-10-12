If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock The First Time Elon Musk Was On The Joe Rogan Podcast, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Billionaire and investor Elon Musk is one of the most requested interview guests given his knowledge of several sectors and investments in companies such as Tesla Inc TSLA, X, SpaceX and The Boring Company.

Over the years, Musk has ventured onto the Joe Rogan Experience podcast multiple times. Here’s a look at those past interviews with Musk saying he’s game for another.

What Happened: Since 2018, Musk has appeared on Rogan’s podcast three times. A tweet by Musk hinted he’s ready for a fourth appearance, which could come at a time when more and more people want to hear what the world’s richest person has to say.

Musk chimed in on a topic covered during a recent episode of the podcast during which Rogan covered ancient civilizations and gender roles.

When told by a user on Twitter, now known as X, that Musk should go back on Rogan’s podcast, the billionaire responded with “will do.”

Musk first appeared on Rogan’s podcast on Sept. 7, 2018. During the podcast, Musk famously took a puff of a joint while the duo discussed Tesla. The moment became a meme and also led to drug tests for Musk by his company. The video hit over 68 million views on YouTube and became the most-viewed Rogan podcast video.

Musk returned to the show for a second interview on May 7, 2020. During this interview, Musk shared thoughts on Neuralink, artificial intelligence and discussed the unique names for his children.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Musk appeared with Rogan for a third time. During this interview, the two discussed topics like SpaceX and the highly anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

In the two-plus years since Musk’s last appearance, Tesla has become the maker of one of the top-selling vehicles worldwide, Musk acquired social media platform X, a biography was released about him, and he had more children. There's also a cage fight that was proposed between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg that Rogan would likely love to talk about given his ties to the UFC and mixed martial arts.

Even without appearing on the podcast for two years, Rogan has talked about Musk on several occasions. In an April interview with comedian Jim Breuer, Rogan praised the Cybertruck.

“Let me tell you something, that is the coolest vehicle I’ve ever seen in person in my life,” Rogan said. “It looks like it’s 100 years in the future, it’s the coolest car I’ve ever seen.”

Rogan also criticized billionaire Bill Gates, who has a short bet against Tesla stock.

“I think it’s disrespectful for Bill Gates to short Tesla’s position. It’s not a wise move because that company is going to kill it. Bill Gates is making a terrible choice.”

Related Link: Tesla Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Cybertruck Update And More

Investing $1,000 in Tesla Stock: While the results of the Cybertruck and their impact on the share price of Tesla remain to be seen, investors who took a position in Tesla when Musk first appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience made a good choice.

A $1,000 investment in Tesla shares at their intraday high on Sept. 7, 2018 could have bought 55.90 shares based on a split adjusted price of $17.89. The $1,000 investment would be worth $14,763.75 today based on a price of $264.11 for Tesla at the time of writing.

This represents a hypothetical return of 1,376.4% over the last five years.

For comparison the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY would be worth $1,510.01 today, representing a return of 51.0%.

Taking it a bit further, an investor would have generated a return of $589.8% if they invested $1,000 in Tesla stock each time Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, represented below.

2018: 55.90 shares, $14,763.75 today, +1,376.4%

2020: 18.84 shares, $4,975.83 today, +397.6%

2021: 3.61 shares, $953.44 today, -4.7%

Total: $3,000 invested, worth $20,693.02 today, +589.8%

And for comparison, the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust for each appearance below.

2018: 3.46 shares, $1,510.01 today, +51.0%

2020: 3.45 shares, $1,505.65 today, +50.6%

2021: 2.55 shares, $1,112.87 today, +11.3%

Total: $3,000 invested, worth $4,128.53 today, +37.6%

As you can see above investing in Tesla when Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast turned out to be a good investment. While Musk might not appear on the podcast again and there is no guarantee Tesla stock will go up after another appearance, investors will be closely watching.

Read Next: Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Delivered, Produced In Each Quarter Since 2019

Photo: Musk, Rogan, Shutterstock; Tesla logo, Unsplash

