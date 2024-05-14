TeraWulf Posts Weak Results, Joins StoneCo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 20 points on Tuesday.
Shares of TeraWulf Inc. WULF fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
The Bitcoin mining company reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 4 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $42.433 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $51.092 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
TeraWulf shares tumbled 9.3% to $2.03 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE shares declined 9.3% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- TMC the metals company Inc TMC shares fell 8.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC shares fell 6% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after surging 31% on Monday.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares declined 4.7% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after surging 11% on Monday.
- Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT shares declined 4% to $7.37 in pre-market trading.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares fell 3.5% to $0.8117 in pre-market trading. Ginkgo Bioworks received a notice of continued listing standard notice from the NYSE.
- Maplebear Inc. CART shares declined 3.4% to $33.56 in pre-market trading. Maplebear, last week, posted first-quarter financial results.
- Burford Capital Limited BUR fell 3% to $14.07 in pre-market trading following a 6% decline on Monday.
