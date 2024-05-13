Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Reports Worse-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Loading... Loading...

TeraWulf Inc. WULF reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Monday. Here's a look at the details.

The Details: Bitcoin mining company, TeraWulf, reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 4 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue came in at $42.433 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $51.092 million by 16.95%.

TeraWulf reported it mined 1,057 Bitcoin across the Lake Mariner and Nautilus Cryptomine facilities, inclusive of 6 Bitcoin earned from profit sharing associated with a hosting agreement, with a total value of self-mined Bitcoin of $56.8 million compared to $35.2 million from the fourth quarter 2023.

Power cost per self-mined Bitcoin increased quarter-over-quarter, to $15,501 per Bitcoin, up from $10,308 per Bitcoin in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to the 15.5% increase in network difficulty during the period and higher realized energy prices at the Lake Mariner Facility in New York.

“During the first quarter, TeraWulf delivered outstanding results, setting a new benchmark for profitability among publicly traded Bitcoin miners,” stated Paul Prager, CEO of TeraWulf. “During this period, we also further solidified our financial foundation by reducing debt and augmenting our cash reserves.”

Outlook: TeraWulf says the company is on track to reach approximately 10.2 EH/s in the third quarter of 2024 and approximately 13.3 EH/s by the first quarter of 2025.

“We’re actively exploring opportunities with various stakeholders, ranging from hyperscalers to enterprise-level clients, to leverage our more than 300 megawatts of available infrastructure capacity,” Prager said.

“With access to low-cost, zero-carbon power, we are well positioned to meet the escalating demand for sustainable computing solutions. As we near the completion of Building 4 and begin construction on Building 5 at Lake Mariner, we are strategically expanding our bitcoin mining hash rate while concurrently developing a robust high-performance computing offering. This dual-pronged approach positions us favorably to capitalize on emerging opportunities in both markets.”

WULF Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, TeraWulf shares are down 1.79% after-hours at $2.20 at the time of publication Monday.

