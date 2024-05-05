Donald Trump Says He's Not Concerned About His Legal Challenges: 'In A Way, I Don't Care ... Life Is Life'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent private donor event in Florida, former President Donald Trump appeared unfazed by his ongoing legal issues.

What Happened: NBC reported that Trump addressed his criminal indictments during a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago.

"If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just, you know, life is life," the outlet quoted him saying.

Despite his casual demeanor, Trump confessed to being shocked when he was first indicted.

"Once I got indicted, I said, Holy shit. I just got indicted. Me. I got indicted," he said.

Trump faced a Manhattan court last month for the first time, answering to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

At the event, Trump also took a jab at Democrats, accusing them of "running a Gestapo administration." He further claimed that President Joe Biden was "the worst president in the history of our country."

"Once I got indicted, I said, well, now the gloves have to come off," Trump said. "The worst president in the history of our country. He's grossly incompetent. He's crooked as hell. He's the Manchurian candidate, he accepts massive amounts of money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine, and many other countries."

The event was a part of the Republican National Committee's spring retreat, featuring potential vice president candidates like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Why It Matters: In April, the first week of Trump's criminal trial took place, focusing on hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Recent polls also suggest that, amid his many legal challenges, the former president could face defeat against Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

