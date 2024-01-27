Trump's Niece Says Verdict In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial 'Is One Of The Worst Days' In His Life: 'Donald Is Finally Facing The Consequences'

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, a federal jury ruled that former President Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit.

The awarded amount includes $7.3 million for compensatory damages, $11 million for reputation restoration and $65 million in punitive damages.

Following the decision, Trump, who was found liable last year of sexually abusing the writer, said he plans to appeal and called the verdict "absolutely ridiculous."

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts and will be appealing this whole Biden-directed witch hunt focused on me and the Republican party. Our legal system is out of control and being used as a political weapon. They have taken away all first amendment rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Amid these legal entanglements, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, shared her viewpoint in her latest Substack post titled "NOW: Donald owes $83 million to E. Jean Carroll" on Saturday.

"Today is one of the worst days in Donald’s life, and one of the best days for justice. One thing is certain: E. Jean Carroll is the bravest person I have ever known. Once again, Donald proves he has the self-control of a toddler," Mary Trump said.

"I know Donald, and rage — one of the few emotions in his arsenal — is not a strong enough word to describe what he’s feeling. Donald is someone who has gone his entire life without facing consequences — and I believe he thinks he can get away with everything. Today, that changed. It was one of the first times Donald has been made to answer for his egregious behavior," she added.

Mary Trump also said that she harbors no doubt that the former president has "many other" victims.

She wrote, "I have no doubt there are many other of Donald’s victims out there and E. Jean Carroll, because of her courage and resolve, has been the leading edge of this fight."

This case signifies one of the few instances where Trump has been made to answer for his conduct.

"The E. Jean Carroll verdict is so important. Not only because E. Jean, supported the whole way by her extraordinary legal team led by the brilliant Robbie Kaplan, deserved justice — and got it — but because it gives me hope that the dam is beginning to break and Donald is finally facing the consequences of his actions," Mary Trump concluded.

