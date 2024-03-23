Legal Crosshairs: 13 Donald Trump Properties On NY AG's Radar for Unpaid Taxes

Loading... Loading...

The New York Attorney General's office is intensifying its efforts to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for unpaid taxes on several of his properties.

A recent court filing revealed that the AG's office is targeting 13 properties owned by Trump, including his Seven Springs estate and the Westchester Golf Club.

According to a report by Insider, Attorney General Letitia James is leading the charge, seeking to recoup millions of dollars in unpaid taxes and penalties.

The legal action represents a significant escalation in the longstanding feud between Trump and the state of New York.

The properties in question span New York State, ranging from luxury estates to commercial buildings.

Among them are 40 Wall Street, Trump Tower Triplex Apartment, Trump Tower Commercial Space, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, Trump World Tower, Trump Park Avenue, 6 East 57th Street, Trump Plaza, Trump Parc, Trump International Hotel & Tower, and Trump Palace.

These properties have drawn particular scrutiny due to allegations of unpaid taxes and other financial irregularities.

Ongoing investigations have cast a shadow over Trump's business empire, with legal battles looming on multiple fronts. In addition to legal proceedings, there's a possibility that some of Trump's properties could face a sheriff's sale if the tax debts remain unpaid, the report said.

This could result in lost ownership of these properties, further complicating Trump's financial situation.

Ongoing investigations into Trump's business practices have posed legal challenges for the former president since leaving office.

Trump's legal team has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the investigations as politically motivated.

The outcome of these legal battles could have significant implications for the former president's business empire and political future.

