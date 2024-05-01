Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Will Attempt To Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson Next Week: 'Let The Chips Fall...'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has announced her intention to demand a vote next week on a motion to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), marking her second attempt to depose a Republican speaker during this Congress.

What Happened: Greene criticized Johnson at a Capitol news conference on Wednesday for collaborating with Democrats to pass major legislation. She stated that it was time for Congress members to publicly declare their stance on Johnson’s speakership, reported The New York Times.

“Every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may,” said Greene. “And so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate."

Greene’s move comes just over a week after Johnson advanced a $95 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and other U.S. allies, despite opposition from Greene and other right-wing Republicans. The House Democratic leaders have stated they will vote against the effort to remove Johnson, providing Republicans with sufficient support to quash Greene’s motion.

Despite the opposition, House rules permit any lawmaker to raise the challenge and force a vote on it within two legislative days. This mechanism was used last fall by right-wing Republicans to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his post, making him the first speaker in history to be removed.

Greene’s effort has struggled to gain traction since she filed the motion to vacate the speaker’s chair a month and a half ago. Only two other Republicans, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), have publicly supported the move so far.

In a statement, Johnson condemned the move, calling it “wrong for the Republican conference, wrong for the institution and wrong for the country”. He has stated that the effort will not influence his decisions as speaker.

See Also: Edward Snowden Releases ‘Genie’ Out Of The Bottle, His Ongoing Poll Shows People Want ‘Neither Trump Nor Biden’

Why It Matters: Greene’s attempt to oust Johnson has been in the works with Greene accusing Johnson of making “slimy” deals with Democrats and urging him to switch parties.

This was reported after the House’s approval of a $95 billion foreign aid package, which Johnson supported despite opposition from right-wing Republicans, including Greene.

Greene has been adamant about her motion to vacate Johnson's Speakership, stating that it is inevitable, regardless of his actions. This ongoing tension within the House of Representatives has intensified, with top Democrats rallying to shield Johnson from Greene’s ouster threat.

Read Next: Trump Says If Supreme Court Decides President Doesn’t Get Immunity Then Biden ‘Will Be Prosecuted For All His Crimes’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.