Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ouster Threat Against Mike Johnson Gets Top Democrats Rallying Behind House Speaker

Top Democrats have rallied to shield Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from a potential ouster threat by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), further intensifying the ongoing tensions within the House of Representatives.

What Happened: The debate over Johnson’s leadership reached a climax on Tuesday. Greene, who has been threatening to oust Johnson for over a month, stated that the Democrats’ intervention was the last straw in her list of grievances against the Speaker, reported The Hill.

Greene accused Johnson of making “slimy” deals with Democrats and urged him to switch parties. She also pledged to force a vote on his removal, although she has not yet revealed when she intends to bring her resolution to the floor.

Leading Democrats, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.), and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.), have announced their intention to defend Johnson. Their strategy is to support a proposal to table Greene’s resolution, thereby preventing it from reaching the floor.

Why It Matters: Greene’s dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership has been brewing for some time. This month, she likened Johnson to a Democrat, criticizing him for striking a bipartisan deal on a $1.2 trillion funding bill.

Later, she called for Johnson’s resignation following the House’s approval of a new aid package for Ukraine. Despite former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Johnson, Greene continued to voice her discontent.

Johnson, on the other hand, dismissed concerns about being a Speaker supported by Democrats, stating that he leads the entire House, not just the GOP conference. He emphasized his conservative Republican philosophy and record, and vowed to continue governing based on those principles.

