Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Supercharger Network Will Still Grow But 'At A Slower Pace For New Locations' After Firing Entire Unit's Team

At the end of the first quarter, Tesla had 57,579 Supercharger connectors and 6,249 stations around the globe.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday detailed plans for the company’s charging infrastructure segment after the departure of its head, Rebecca Tinucci.

What Happened: “Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network,” Musk said while adding that it would be at a “slower pace for new locations.”

The company would instead focus on 100% uptime and expanding existing locations, he said.

“Sites under construction will be completed and we will add additional Superchargers anywhere where there are gaps,” Musk wrote.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, The Information reported that Tesla Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure Rebecca Tinucci will leave the company as of Tuesday morning.

The report further added, citing a mail to other Tesla executives from Musk, that about 500 people will be laid off from Tinucci’s supercharger group. Some will also be reassigned, it said.

The executive’s departure follows Tesla’s decision to lay off 10% or 14,000 of its global workforce in a bid to cut costs and focus all efforts on developing vehicle autonomy.

“About every 5 years, we need to reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth,” Musk said on X about the sweeping job cuts.

