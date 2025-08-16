Trump Says Xi Jinping Assured China Would 'Never' Invade Taiwan During His Presidency: 'Appreciate That'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally assured him China would not invade Taiwan while Trump remains in office, even as trade, technology and geopolitical tensions continue to strain relations between the two nations.

Trump Reveals Xi's Assurances On Taiwan

In an interview with Fox News ahead of his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump recalled a direct pledge from Jinping.

"He told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you're president.' President Xi told me that, and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that,' but he also said, ‘But I am very patient, and China is very patient,'" Trump said.

The president added, "I don't believe there's any way it's going to happen as long as I'm here. We'll see." Trump noted.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to reunify with the island by force if necessary. Taiwan firmly rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

What Is China's Official Position

The Chinese Embassy in Washington responded by underscoring that Taiwan is the "most important and sensitive issue" in U.S.–China relations.

Spokesperson Liu Pengyu urged Washington, according to Reuters, to honor the One-China principle, handle Taiwan issues "prudently," and safeguard stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Although Washington is Taiwan's main arms supplier and its leading international backer, the U.S. — like most countries — does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with the island.

Tariff Truce Buys Time, But Challenges Remain

Earlier this week, Trump extended a 90-day suspension of tariffs on China, keeping a 10% reciprocal rate in place and avoiding escalation to more than 100%. He described the move as part of his "very good relationship" with Jinping.

However, prominent economist Mohamed El-Erian warned that the truce may provide short-term calm but cannot guarantee lasting peace. "Aligning their longer-term interests will prove exceptionally challenging," he wrote, citing the mix of economics, politics and security at play.

Technology And Economic Tensions

Previously, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called China's economy the most "unbalanced, or imbalanced, economy in the history of the modern world."

He warns that its overproduction and state-driven industrial policy could destabilize global markets.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been weighing whether to let U.S. chipmakers, including Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, sell downgraded semiconductors to China under new restrictions.

Global Stakes For Trump

Trump's remarks on Jinping come as he tries to project influence on multiple fronts, including his high-profile meeting with Putin in Alaska, which ended without a Ukraine ceasefire deal.

Trump is actively campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize, pointing to multiple international nominations from Pakistan, Cambodia, Israel, Armenia, Azerbaijan and U.S. Republican lawmakers.

Supporters cite his role in mediating ceasefires and peace deals. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also presented him with a nomination letter at the White House, while Armenia and Azerbaijan's leaders also publicly endorsed his candidacy.

